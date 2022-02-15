Silver Lake - Legendary modernist architect Rudolph Schindler was known for adapting each building that he designed to its individual circumstances.

For the Oliver House at 2236 N. Micheltorena St., Schindler wanted to take advantage of views of the ocean, San Gabriel Mountains, the reservoirs, and Griffith Park. It also had to have a sloping roof, as required by the deed. And it all had to be done on the cheap -- Construction began in 1933 during the depths of the Great Depression.

The result was a house that has won praise over the decades and featured in architecture books and exhibits. Now, nearly 90 years later, the Oliver House has been tapped to become a Los Angeles historic monument, nominated by a man who grew up in the home.

Protecting Schindler's Legacy

“As I approach the end of my life, I am concerned that the house and its surrounds be shielded from destruction or remodeling when I am no longer here to protect it,” said Noel Oliver Osheroff, age 92, in his nomination form.

Osheroff’s parents, William and Stephanie Oliver, brought in Schindler, a personal friend, to design the home. Schindler used wood and stucco instead of concrete to keep the project affordable. To keep the roof slanted, he tilted it so that it isn’t visible from the street.

And to get the optimal views in four directions, Schindler positioned the house at a 45-degree angle in relation to the lot lines. The garage and neighboring houses all face the street. But the Oliver House merely points a corner at Micheltorena while turning its front windows to the Pacific.

The family took up residence in 1934 when Noel was 5. The 1,274-square-foot house, which has been a rental property for many years, has become the smallest house in the neighborhood, Osheroff noted.

Connecting The Oliver House to the Outside

Schindler described the house this way in his archives:

“To reinforce the feeling of space unity for these rooms, all partitions are made of frameless glass from the door height up. The same treatment in the outside walls connects the house to the garden. The street front which is seen at a distance from below the hill is strongly articulated. The garden front assures a homelike character of the patio by a smaller scale and more delicate grammar.”

Historic Places L.A. called the house an ”excellent example of an International Style residence,” and “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” called the living room "one of Schindler's most handsome.”

The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to take the nomination under consideration on Thursday.