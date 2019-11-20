Islands? Floating Docks? Wetlands? Silver Lake considers the future of its reservoirs

Silver Lake - What to do with the reservoirs?
That's perhaps the most important question facing Silver Lake residents these days as a team of planners and engineers work on a master plan to guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs. Now, they want the public's response to three design concepts.
It's a process that was set in motion when the two large reservoirs were disconnected from the city's potable water system, making them and the surrounding property available for possible recreational and other uses.
The city’s Bureau of Engineering has released three possible plans for using the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs as a public space. The alternatives were presented at a public meeting on November 2 by the design team from Hargreaves Associates.
All three alternatives include overlooks, seating, lawns, ornamental gardens, a promenade or farmer’s market, and habitat areas - and all retain DWP lands in the northeast corner. But the aesthetic themes vary, and two of the alternative include other facilities.
A coalition of three groups -- Silver Lake Forward, Silver Lake Now, and the Silver Lake Conservancy -- has said it would endorse a master plan with a focus on "natural features," which would include, among other design alternatives, walking trails, sloping lawns, terraced seating, habitat islands, and improvements to the recreation center and dog park.
Members of the public who want to give feedback on the concepts are asked to fill out an online questionnaire before the deadline on Sunday, December 1.
Project officials will hold more public meetings before a master plan is adopted at the end of next year.
Alternative No. 1: Island Overlooks
The map for this alternative features numerous islands constructed in the reservoir, which seems to be one reason this plan offers the least amount of open water. It also maintains the existing embankment, maximizes the protected wetland habitat, and has, far and away, the largest amount of space set aside for a promenade/farmer’s market, at 21,000 square feet.
Alternative 2: Active Edges
As the name implies, the “Active Edges” plan has the largest amount of active spaces. This includes a swimming pool and a floating dock. It also has a sculpture garden, and is the only one of the three alternatives that includes a dog play area — at 19,000 square feet.
Alternative 3: Blended Spaces
The designers call "Blended Spaces" the “most ecologically immersive” alternative - with the largest area of habitat, at 24 acres. It also has larger areas than the “Active Edges” plan that are set aside for the floating dock, the sculpture garden, the pool, and the pool area.
What design concept do you prefer for the Silver Lake reservoirs master plan?
The public has until Dec. 1. to submit their feedback to the design team. You can find the questionnaire and more details about the three concepts here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.