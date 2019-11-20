Islands? Floating Docks? Wetlands? Silver Lake considers the future of its reservoirs

Silver Lake - What to do with the reservoirs?

That's perhaps the most important question facing Silver Lake residents these days as a team of planners and engineers work on a master plan to guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs. Now, they want the public's response to three design concepts.

It's a process that was set in motion when the two large reservoirs were disconnected from the city's potable water system, making them and the surrounding property available for possible recreational and other uses.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering has released three possible plans for using the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs as a public space. The alternatives were presented at a public meeting on November 2 by the design team from Hargreaves Associates.

All three alternatives include overlooks, seating, lawns, ornamental gardens, a promenade or farmer’s market, and habitat areas - and all retain DWP lands in the northeast corner. But the aesthetic themes vary, and two of the alternative include other facilities.

A coalition of three groups -- Silver Lake Forward, Silver Lake Now, and the Silver Lake Conservancy -- has said it would endorse a master plan with a focus on "natural features," which would include, among other design alternatives, walking trails, sloping lawns, terraced seating, habitat islands, and improvements to the recreation center and dog park.

Members of the public who want to give feedback on the concepts are asked to fill out an online questionnaire before the deadline on Sunday, December 1.

Project officials will hold more public meetings before a master plan is adopted at the end of next year.

Alternative No. 1: Island Overlooks

The map for this alternative features numerous islands constructed in the reservoir, which seems to be one reason this plan offers the least amount of open water. It also maintains the existing embankment, maximizes the protected wetland habitat, and has, far and away, the largest amount of space set aside for a promenade/farmer’s market, at 21,000 square feet.

Alternative 2: Active Edges

As the name implies, the “Active Edges” plan has the largest amount of active spaces. This includes a swimming pool and a floating dock. It also has a sculpture garden, and is the only one of the three alternatives that includes a dog play area — at 19,000 square feet.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Alternative 3: Blended Spaces

The designers call "Blended Spaces" the “most ecologically immersive” alternative - with the largest area of habitat, at 24 acres. It also has larger areas than the “Active Edges” plan that are set aside for the floating dock, the sculpture garden, the pool, and the pool area.