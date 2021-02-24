Jay's Bar

Silver Lake - The new owner of Jay’s Bar - who took over earlier this month - died one week after reopening the neighborhood bar.

Jason Easton had a heart attack, according to his wife, Mayuko Easton. He reportedly died on on Feb. 11. He was 44.

Owning the bar had been his dream, Mayuko Easton said. The bar, located in a shopping center at Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, held a soft opening on Feb. 4 on its patio as part of the change of ownership.

Easton was also owner of My Ramen Bar, a ramen shop in Little Tokyo. He leaves behind three children - ages 4, 9, and 12.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

“I’m going to run his business for remembering him,” Mayuko said. “He influenced so many people in many ways.”

He was born and raised in Los Feliz, according to Mayuko, who also said he built a large house on Bonvue Avenue. The family recently moved to La Canada, however, in order to send their children Catholic School, Mayuko said.

On a tribute page, a statement said “Jason was the life of the party, driven to get what life has to offer, someone you lean on when you need someone there. We reminisce about all the things Jason has done in his life, from his beautiful family, all the friendships he formed, the houses he built, and restaurants he established.”

The tribute page has been established on GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

Jason Easton and family

Jason Easton and family

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments