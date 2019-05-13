SILVER LAKE -- A Beverly Hill jeweler says the demolition of Streamline-Moderne storefront he bought last year was a mistake, according to L.A. Magazine. But he was not exactly sorry to see the building go, saying he had planned to replace it with a “Victorian-esque” structure.

Anup Jogani told L.A. Magazine that last month's demolition of the 1930s era storefront -- which most recently housed Yolk gift shop -- was the result of a "miscommunication between his architect and his contractor," according to the magazine.

That mistake prompted a backlash from residents and preservationists and landed Jogani in hot water with the Building & Safety Department, which ordered him to stop work until he had the proper permits. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said the unpermitted demolition was a "disregard of the community, it’s history, and in outright ignorance of how important architecture and preservation is in Los Angeles."

Jogani, who purchased the building for $1.4 million a year ago, was taken aback by the criticism. But he did not express an appreciation for the now gone Streamline Moderne building. Instead, he plans “a beautiful, distressed brick facade with salmon, smooth stucco exterior” to replace the storefront. He told L.A. Magazine: