The Pellet gun recovered at the scene of the Feb. 22, shooting on Silver Lake boulevard.
The LAPD released graphic videos Monday of last month's deadly confrontation that left a woman carrying a pellet gun fatally shot by officers a few steps from a homeless encampment just south of Silver Lake.
The incident began on the evening of Feb. 22 when persons reported a woman holding a handgun at pointing it at some people near Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Street, according to the LAPD.
Footage released Monday from police vehicles and officer-worn cameras show the woman running south on Silver Lake Boulevard as she heads into Rampart Village holding what had been reported as a handgun. Officers ordered the woman to put her hands up before they opened fire several times.
The woman, identified as 42-year-old Mariela Cardenas, falls to face-first onto the sidewalk near tents under the Temple Street overpass. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police recovered a BB gun that resembled a handgun capable of firing metal pellets. The replica handgun contained a CO2 cartridge, according to LAPD.
The L.A. Times reports that one or two bullets may have pierced one of the tents near the shooting.
The shooting is now under investigation to determine if officers complied with LAPD policies.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider.
