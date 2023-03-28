The LAPD released graphic videos Monday of last month's deadly confrontation that left a woman carrying a pellet gun fatally shot by officers a few steps from a homeless encampment just south of Silver Lake.

The incident began on the evening of Feb. 22 when persons reported a woman holding a handgun at pointing it at some people near Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Street, according to the LAPD. 

Photo of Mariela Cardenas

Mariela Cardenas ws fatally shot by LAPD on Feb 22, 2023 on Silver Lake Boulevard
Yellow marker, ruller and pellet gun

The Pellet gun recovered at the scene of the Feb. 22, shooting on Silver Lake boulevard. 

