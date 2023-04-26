Silver Lake - What can the parks department possibly do about an unusable strip of hillside called the Larissa Parkway?
The only current option? To spend three-quarters of a million dollars just to keep it from being a hazard.
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners earlier this month approved a recommendation to fix a gunite concrete retaining wall, which has become badly eroded. A representative for a neighbor under that wall told the commissioners this has been a threat for several years, and has already caused flooding damage to the property at 3300 Sunset.
The estimated cost of repairs is just over $750,000.
But with that approval, Commissioner Lynn Alvarez asked how the parks department can just get rid of this property.
“This is a strip of land that is just completely not ever going to be used as any kind of public venue,” Alvarez said at the meeting. “And so the question is, we’re sort of saddled with this thing, and now we have to pay nearly a million dollars to repair a retaining wall…. Do we have any ability to rid ourselves of this park?”
The 225-foot-long parkland is useless for recreation primarily because of a steep drop in height - plunging 42 feet over the short space of its 43-foot width. It is also virtually inaccessible to the public - fenced off on the Larrissa Drive side, and largely blocked by buildings and development along the Sunset Boulevard side.
But the parks department seems to be stuck with it. They acquired the property in 1922 as part of a larger subdivision, according to Darryl Ford, the Superintendent of Planning and Construction. And once something becomes parkland, the law keeps it that way.
“The charter has a lot of protections for public parkland that limit the parklands to be used for other purposes,” Ford said.
Plans to repair the retaining wall are moving forward, but Alvarez has encouraged the City Attorney’s office to research how to get ride of the obligation.
“It will never be anything else but a liability unless they purchase the land that’s directly in front of it and create a park out of it,” she said.
