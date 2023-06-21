Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Silver Lake — Lance Sanders’ property has been struck by cars four times since he bought his place in 2015. His neighbors have been hit at least three times. Over the years, his insurance has paid out $50,000 in damages.
“The noise didn't initially bother me,” he said, “but after all these incidents, it's like living on high alert.”
The situation predates Sanders, however, going back more than half a century to when Echo Park and Silver Lake residents stopped highway builders from extending the 2 Freeway south through the neighborhoods. As a result, the limit-access speedway dumps out onto the surface street just south of the 5 Freeway.
In the 1990s, $12 million in federal funds were allocated to address this problem, giving birth to the State Route 2 Freeway Terminus Improvement Project. After years of discussion, CalTrans settled on a two-phase plan. According to Peter Jones of CalTrans, phases 1A and 1B have been completed, including signage, striping, a median extension, more lighting, and sound walls. They’ve also replaced a metal guardrail with a concrete barrier and extended the existing concrete barrier along the left side of the off-ramp, Jones said.
But Phase 2 of the Terminus Improvement Project includes a much more ambitious move - relocating the existing southbound offramp. This phase has not yet been funded, Jones said.
For Sanders and his neighbors, it’s been a long wait as they continue contacting CalTrans and Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo, and try to raise the height of the K-rail to keep the cars on the road.
“There were plans to put in a traffic light two years ago, and then the state told us that they had issues with the contractors who were installing the lights,” Sanders said, “and then someone stole the copper wire that was being used, so the project was halted.”
Sanders has also filed claims with CalTrans over property damage and mental distress. The latest response from the State Department of General Services was that he’d have to sue.
“It's been extremely frustrating and stressful,” Sanders said. “I bought a home to relax, and I feel like I'm doing all of the state's work. Why am I paying taxes if the state cannot do the bare minimum of retaining cars onto their freeways?”
