Crashed 1 car by Glendale Freeway Exit

Silver Lake — Lance Sanders’ property has been struck by cars four times since he bought his place in 2015. His neighbors have been hit at least three times. Over the years, his insurance has paid out $50,000 in damages.

That’s life where the busy Glendale Freeway flows into congested Glendale Boulevard on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Living near the end of the freeway offramp, Sanders had gathered numerous pictures and videos of nearby crashes.

Crashed car 2 by Glendale Freeway Exit

