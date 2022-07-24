Dishman became the Conservancy's executive director in March 1992, managing a staff of five and a budget of less than $500,000. Now, the staff has grown to 17, the budget to $3 million and membership to more than 5,000 members, making it reportedly the largest local preservation organization in the country.
“The best part is when I talk to people and they [share a story about] a building that has meaning to them,” Dishman recently said in a Conservancy statement celebrating her anniversary.
“Sometimes it is a school they went to, a little neighborhood store they visited every Saturday with their grandmother, or the house where they grew up that holds their memories,” she said. “And, sometimes we hear stories about buildings that we all know and celebrate, like City Hall and the Central Library.”
Dishman began her career in the state Office of Historic Preservation while still a history major at UC Davis. Later she helped with the revitalization of Old Town Pasadena and worked with the National Park Service in Northern California. But she and her husband missed Los Angeles, where she wanted to become involved in education, advocacy and building networks.
For the last 29 years, Dishman has lived in Silver Lake, a neighborhood full of controversy and challenges as well as successful preservation stories.
On the flip side, the Conservancy has failed to stop the planned demolition of Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park for a six-story complex. The restaurant business was declared a historic landmark - but not the building. The only elements slated to be preserved are two outdoor signs and the wooden bar top.
“We worked with the developer to try and find a win-win solution that would keep enough of Taix restaurant and the building to really retain a sense of place - but also to build new housing. We’re strong proponents of building more housing,” said Dishman. “So we’re very disappointed with what happened.”
When she gets off work, Dishman, like other preservationists, collects things. For more than 30 years, it’s been snow-globes - a vast collection that includes some made for her wedding and miniature replicas buildings in Los Angeles and beyond.
Perhaps her prize item in that group is the former Cathedral of St. Vibiana.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
