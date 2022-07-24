Linda Dishman 1993 photo 600

Linda Dishman at a 1993 rally to save “The Town House.” 

Silver Lake -- For the last 30 years - more than two thirds of the historic preservation group’s entire existence - the L.A. Conservancy has been led by Silver Lake resident Linda Dishman

Whether the non-profit was in Boyle Heights helping preserve the Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, or, in Downey, saving the oldest surviving McDonald’s, somewhere in the lead was Dishman who is current president and CEO of the countywide group.

