Silver Lake - Surplus Value Center, the military surplus store that has been anchoring the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue since the 1950s, has closed for good, according to a man identifying himself as the owner.

The store is currently being cleared out, a sign has appeared on the store offering the space for lease, and a listing on Loopnet describes it as a “prominent retail project at the epicenter of Silverlake at Sunset Junction; adjacent to other best-in-class retailers and large-scale projects coming on line within the coming year….”

Records indicate the property at 3828 Sunset was sold on Dec. 5 of last year, the same day as the adjacent properties from 3818 to 3824 1/2 Sunset and 3814 - 3816 1/2 Sunset that have been boarded up since December.

In fact, the same leasing material for the surplus store building also includes leasing information for the empty storefronts.

News advertising for a Surplus Value Center at that location appear as far back as the 1950s, and the man who identified himself as the owner said it has been a military surplus store for 68 years.