Silver Lake -- One of the city's largest developers, CIM Group, has finished a 50-unit apartment complex off of Silver Lake Boulevard, the company announced.

The four-story Dillon, clad in black metal, is one of several large residential developments now under way on the south side of Silver Lake. A five-story, 60-unit complex will be rising at Silver Lake Boulevard and London Street while a 12-unit project has been proposed for Silver Lake Boulevard and Marathon Street.

Rents at the Dillon, located on Dillon Street near Silver Lake Boulevard, will range from $1,950 for a studio apartment to $3,850 for a three-bedroom unit, according to the development's website.

In addition to the Dillon, CIM, which has been involved in more than $60 billion worth of development nationwide, is also planning to add 41 residential units to a large retail building it's constructing in the Sunset Junction section of Silver Lake.