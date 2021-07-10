Silver Lake - A 60-year-old man died this afternoon after falling about 30 feet from a Sunset Boulevard bridge.
A 911 caller reported the fall in the 1100 block of N. Myra Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Videos posted on Citizen showed paramedics and ambulances next to the Sunset Boulevard overpass at Myra.
The man died at the scene, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The circumstances of his death were being investigated by the LAPD, Stewart said.
EMS Activity @CitizenApp1179 Myra Ave 3:19:34 PM PDT
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.