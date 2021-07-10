Silver Lake - A 60-year-old man died this afternoon after falling about 30 feet from a Sunset Boulevard bridge.

A 911 caller reported the fall in the 1100 block of N. Myra Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Videos posted on Citizen showed paramedics and ambulances next to the Sunset Boulevard overpass at Myra.

The man died at the scene, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances of his death were being investigated by the LAPD, Stewart said.