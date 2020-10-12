Silver Lake - A man was fatally shot on Riverside Drive near the 5 Freeway last week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim, a male Latino, was arguing with three male Latinos in their 20s, on Thursday, Oct. 8 at around 3:55 p.m. One of the three suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, injuring him.

The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Though authorities have not released the name of the victim, a memorial has been set up on Riverside between Fletcher Drive and Glendale Boulevard for James Cortez.

According to a Go Fund Me page, Cortez was shot six times.

Correction: A previous version of the story said the shooting took place on Oct. 9. That's wrong. The shooting took place Oct. 8.