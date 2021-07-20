Silver Lake -- In an unexpected move, Metro has decided to expand its new on-demand, ride-sharing service to a section of Silver Lake.

Riders will now be able to book a ride on Metro Micro to travel to and from a zone that includes Atwater Village, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Glendale, and Highland Park (see the map below). The new Silver Lake service went into effect this past Sunday, July 18.

Metro made this and other changes in response to feedback from riders and others after it implemented Phase 2 of its NextGen Bus Plan last month. Those changes eliminated Line 201, which served Silver Lake Boulevard. While a new line was added with buses that ran more frequently, it still left a large stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard without service. In response, the transit agency stretched the boundaries of the Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale Metro Micro Zone south into Silver Lake.

Here's how Metro Micro works:

Hail a Metro Micro ride with by app, website or phone

Like Uber or Lyft, riders can use an app to hail a ride. (They also offer booking through a website, or by calling 323.GO.METRO.) Vehicles will pick up and drop off passengers where requested. Customers pay through the app, or with a Metro TAP card while boarding.

Metro Micro Hours

Rides will be available seven days a week from 5:30am - 9:30pm. Be on time: drivers will wait only 1 minute past your scheduled pick up time.

All rides are shared

Unlike Uber or Lyft, every ride is shared, said Haas. The fleet of Dodge Caravans and Ford Transit 150s are bigger than regular cars, though smaller than buses. And rides are available for passengers in wheel chairs.

No long distance Metro Micro rides

Another major difference is that the ride will take you within a certain zone. If it picks you up within the Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale/Silver Lake area, then that’s where it’s dropping you off.

Regular fare will be $2.50 after introductory deal

Rides for the rest of the year are only $1. But that’s an introductory rate. After the end of 2021, the fare is currently scheduled to be $2.50, which includes a transfer to Metro bus or rail. The fare is the same no matter how far you go within each zone.

The vehicles were initially intended for essential trips according to Rani-Narula Woods, the Sr. Director of Special Projects from Metro’s Office of Extraordinary Innovation, speaking in a promotional video.

“They’ll help you on short trips in your neighborhood - to get to grocery stores, to the pharmacist, to doctor’s appointments.”

The service first launched last December in Watts/Willowbrook, and LAX/Inglewood. Since then, it has added service areas in Compton/Artesia, North Hollywood/Burbank, and El Monte - and has served more than 30,000 customers, Haas said.

One other difference between Metro Micro and Uber or Lyft, by the way: The drivers are Metro employees – not contractors – and get full benefits, Haas said.

Planning on taking Metro Micro? Let us know how it goes.