Silver Lake: A mini-department store with a rooftop cafe is planning to move into a former military surplus store.

Neighborhood Goods has submitted plans for to open its first West Coast store in the former Surplus Value Center at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.

The Dallas-based company works with online businesses to sell a broad and changing line of merchandise - including clothing, accessories, jewelry, fragrances, and even sunscreen. It's basically a collection of pop-ups under one roof. The company operates a few stores, which also feature full-service cafes, in Texas and New York City.

The Silver Lake store's restaurant, called Sunny's, would serve Italian food and a full-line of alcohol, according its plans. The company declined to provide any more information to The Eastsider.

The concept would be a radical departure from the old Surplus Value Center, the military surplus store that sold camouflage and survival supplies at the corner until it abruptly shut down in October 2020 after decades in business.

Neighborhood Goods is the latest sign of change in Sunset Junction, where many luxury brands and chains (including Shake Shack) have opened or announced plans for new outlets.

Part of the old surplus store, for example, has been occupied by an outlet for Byredo, which is best known for a luxury line of fragrances sold alongside body care, makeup, and household goods.