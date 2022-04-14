Silver Lake - Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street.

The store would open in a 52-unit apartment building now under construction on the former site of Phil’s Transfer & Storage at Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, according to city records.

Target Corp. has also filed for a permit to sell a full line of alcoholic beverages at the store.

Target's new small-format stores are designed to fit into dense, urban sites. While a typical Target is 130,000 square feet, the Silver Lake store would be a fraction of that size: 18,743 square feet, according to city records.

The Target on Temple Street, which opened last year at the base of an apartment building, uses a similar small-store layout.

The mixed-use development that would house the Silver Lake store is one of several large apartment buildings that have been built or planned on or near Silver Lake Boulevard, south of Sunset.

That includes the 50-unit apartment building completed in 2019 right next door to the Target site.