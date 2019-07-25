Silver Lake -- The salad bar appears to enjoying a renaissance -- some have dubbed it Salad Bar 2.0 -- as new chains have put salads and salad bowls front and center on their menus. Now, two of those chains are preparing to open a few blocks from each other on Sunset Boulevard.
Unlike the serve-yourself salad bars at Souplantation or Sizzler, the millennial-friendly version of the salad bar has customers lined up to order pre-selected salads or select the greens and veggies they desire.
We told you earlier this year that Sweetgreen -- which serves "make-your-own" as well prepared salads (think lentil and avocado or a kale caesar) and "warm bowls" with roasted chicken, tofu or fish -- is opening in the former Pollo Loco building at Sunset and Sanborn Avenue. Looks like that location is finally getting ready to open as Washington, D.C.-based Sweetgreen, which has more than 90 outlets nationwide, expands across L.A.
Meanwhile, a few blocks east at Sunset and Vendome Street, San Francisco-based salad chain MIXT is preparing to open its third L.A. restaurant.
In addition to salads, expect grain bowls (with or without meat), grain bowls as well as a wine and craft beer, kombucha on tap and a “Salad Valet” for curbside pickup. The restaurant will hold tastings of the newest plant-based items from the people who brought you the Impossible burger.
MIXT Silver Lake is expected to open this fall, the company said.
MIXT will be at 3100 Sunset Blvd. Sweetgreen will be at 3925 Sunset.
