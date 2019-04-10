A motorcyclist died this afternoon after his bike struck a guard rail at the southbound exit of the 2 Freeway on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 2:18 pm, said LAFD.
A SigAlert was declared, and officials are advising motorists to stay away from the scene as officials close traffic lanes to conduct their investigation.
