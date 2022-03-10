Silver Lake: Was it the long line at Intelligentsia? The path too crowded around the reservoirs? Or discovering that felines aren't allowed at The Black Cat?

For whatever reason, the mountain lion known as P-22 has returned to his Griffith Park home after wandering the streets of Silver Lake, wildlife officials said today.

"Two nights ago, we tracked P-22, a 12-year-old mountain lion we've been studying for the last decade, in Silver Lake, the furthest south he'd ever ventured since living in Griffith Park," the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area posted on Facebook page. "We're happy to report that P-22 has made it back to his regular stomping grounds in Griffith Park!"

The National Park Service, which has been tracking P-22 for 10 years, confirmed that the mountain passed through Silver Lake on Tuesday night.

Silver Lake residents osted reports, photos and video clips of the mountain lion strolling past garages and taking a break near trash cans. One sighting spotted the big cat on Elevado, another on Redcliff and a third near Berkeley and Westerly.

NPS Santa Monica Public Affairs Officer Ana Beatriz Cholo told KTLA the mountain lion was in the area around 7 p.m. and several people took photos of the mountain lion.

According to Cholo, as reported by KTLA, the mountain lion is sometimes spotted in urban areas near the park, and was once found in a basement in Los Feliz.

P-22 was most likely born in the Santa Monica Mountains and he crossed the 101 and 405 freeways years ago to Griffith Park to hunt for food.

Officials have not said what route P-22 may have taken to get to Silver Lake, he was spotted just north of Sunset Boulevard, or to return to Griffith Park.

A mountain lion has been spotted roaming Silver Lake. Could it be the famed P-22? https://t.co/zWYKEvCroe — Lisa Boone (@LisaBoone19) March 9, 2022