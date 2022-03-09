Silver Lake: Did P-22 get bored with Griffith Park?
Silver Lake residents on Tuesday night posted reports, photos and video clips of what looks like a mountain lion or bobcat, strolling past garages and taking a break near trash cans. One sighting spotted the big cat on Elevado, another on Redcliff and a third near Berkeley and Westerly.
A quick check with LAPD on Tuesday night turned up no reports of a mountain lion roaming the streets of Silver Lake.
Some residents speculated that the animal was P-22, the famed mountain lion that roams around Griffith Park. The Silver Lake lion appears to be wearing a tracking device similar to the one worn by P-22.
The L.A. Times had more info on the sighting.
A mountain lion has been spotted roaming Silver Lake. Could it be the famed P-22? https://t.co/zWYKEvCroe— Lisa Boone (@LisaBoone19) March 9, 2022
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.