Silver Lake: Did P-22 get bored with Griffith Park? 

Silver Lake residents on Tuesday night posted reports, photos and video clips of what looks like a mountain lion or bobcat, strolling past garages and taking a break near trash cans. One sighting spotted the big cat on Elevado, another on Redcliff and a third near Berkeley and Westerly. 

A quick check with LAPD on Tuesday night turned up no reports of a mountain lion roaming the streets of Silver Lake.

Some residents speculated that the animal was P-22, the famed mountain lion that roams around Griffith Park. The Silver Lake lion appears to be wearing a tracking device similar to the one worn by P-22.

The L.A. Times had more info on the sighting.

