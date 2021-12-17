Silver Lake -- The Win~Dow, known for its smashed-style burgers, will open its first walk-up Eastside location this Sunday, Dec. 19.
At 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., the new outlet is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice.
In addition, to $3.95 cheeseburgers, there will be other items, like fried-chicken sandwiches, grain bowls, fries as well as milkshakes and dipped cones. But nothing on the menu will cost more than $8.
The Win~Dow is a joint venture between the people behind other eateries Superba Food + Bread, Pitfire Pizza and The Tasting Kitchen.
The Silver Lake burger spot will be open 11am-9pm Monday through Friday and 11am-11pm on weekends.
