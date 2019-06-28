New Build. Silver Lake. Modern. X2

2220 W Earl Street | Silver Lake
2019 built trophy architectural duplex in prime Silver Lake; a rare opportunity for an owner-user or investor seeking rental income.
Lower unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with open floor plan and beautiful polished concrete floors. Upper unit is a spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with wide plank French oak hardwood floors throughout; each unit with their own laundry room, built-in stainless steel appliances, large patios and beautifully landscaped.
Both units come with Smart Home features; including audio/video, Sonos music system, app controlled Lutron lighting and wired for exterior cameras.
Minutes away from DTLA, Hollywood, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park and the popular Sunset Junction, amazing restaurants, entertainment & more.
The lower unit would make the perfect home office / music studio, or simply rent it out for 5k a month to offset your mortgage.
2224 W Earl Street | Silver Lake
Grand and impressive architectural home situated in Silver Lake.
This newly built home makes an unparalleled statement of vision & design. This home features a spacious open floor plan, abundant natural light, built-in appliances, calacatta marble counter tops & wide plank French oak hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms boast custom made vanities & marble, granite and quartz countertops.
This home comes with Smart Home features; including audio/video, Sonos music system, app controlled Lutron lighting and wired for exterior cameras.
The open flow of this modern home encourages entertaining, with Fleetwood glass doors and windows throughout, oversized windows that seamlessly integrate interior & exterior spaces for the ultimate CALI lifestyle. The gorgeous outdoor space offers covered & open patios for dining & lounging.
With four bedrooms and 4.5 baths you'll have plenty of space to expand your lifestyle.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Reservoir Partners
