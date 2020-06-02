Silver Lake - Neighbors in northeast Silver Lake are wondering whether condos may finally appear at the site of a neighborhood hiking path, now that a new chain link fence has gone up along a sidewalk between Corralitas Drive and Allesandro Way.

But the property owner said the new fence does not mean construction is imminent.

"The fence is there only for security," said Sebastian Elghanian, who has applied to change the zoning at 2401 Corralitas Drive near the 2 Freeway so it can be developed into 49 condominiums and an "open space lot."

That site lies at southern end of the Corralitas Red Car Trail, a strip of land where the old Red Car trolleys used to roll. Neighbors have grown accustomed to using the trail as parkland and as a recreational path between Corralitas and Fletcher Drives.

The land is private property, however - and an attempt to buy the land to preserve it as a public greenbelt failed several years ago.

"Neighbors have used the Red Car Property as a hiking path since before they removed the tracks in 1955," said Diane Edwardson, who publishes a neighborhood blog called Corralitas Red Car Property. "Neighbors who grew up in the neighborhood while the trolleys still ran, told me, as kids, they used to play along the tracks and dare each other to cross the long wooden viaduct crossing Fletcher."

But plans for the condo development don’t seem to have moved forward since the zoning change was requested in 2016. Elghanian did not say whether any progress has been made in the approval process.

The fence along the sidewalk is the first sign of change in awhile. The walkway has already had a fence along the east side, next to the 2 Freeway. What’s being added is a fence along the west wide, leaving what Edwardson’s blog described as a "less than 10-foot wide chain link alley…."

Edwardson noted that the fence is not entirely unexpected.

"The property owner has been threatening to fence the entire property every time he’s had to do brush clearance, remove huge dead eucalyptus trees, get dumping picked up, move homeless camps out of the brush, etc for much of the nearly 20 years he’s owned the property," she said.