Silver Lake -- The trail that loops around the Silver Lake reservoirs will be turned into a one-way path in response to complaints that many walkers and runners were not keeping their distance from others as recommended during the coronavirus outbreak.
The new one-way guidelines go into effect Saturday, April 11, and will require pedestrians to travel in a counterclockwise direction on the path that circles the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs. The rules also require pedestrians to wear facemasks and to keep at least six-feet away from those who are not in their household.
The two city council members who represent the area warned that the path could be shut down if not enough pedestrians follow the one-way and other rules posted on new signs.
“I want to see the path remain open during the pandemic," said Councilmember O’Farrell in a statement, "but unless personal distancing is being adhered to and users wear face coverings, we could see the path closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.”
Added Councilmember David Ryu, "I want Silver Lake residents to have the chance to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and walk our beautiful reservoir, but to do so in a way that helps prevent new infections."
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there have been 71 cases of coronavirus thus far in the Silver Lake community as of Friday, April 10.
The new one-way direction comes after the L.A. Department of Water and Power shut down the South Dam and Ivanhoe sections of the path. The popular Silver Lake Meadow has also been ordered shut down.
Runners, I am begging you to please cover your faces. Every runner I saw today was mask free.
That's the wrong way! Going counter-clockwise at night means you constantly have headlights in your eyes. Going clockwise would have been a better decision if they'd put any thought into it.
Thank you - this is sadly necessary now - too many mask-less runners are plowing through others’ paths and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Yes. What’s up with all the runners not adhering to covering their faces. We all need to participate.
This is great news! Many of us 'Silver Lakers' noticed the lack of social distancing and complained to Mayor Garcetti . We are thrilled that he listened!
