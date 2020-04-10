Silver Lake -- The trail that loops around the Silver Lake reservoirs will be turned into a one-way path in response to complaints that many walkers and runners were not keeping their distance from others as recommended during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new one-way guidelines go into effect Saturday, April 11, and will require pedestrians to travel in a counterclockwise direction on the path that circles the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs. The rules also require pedestrians to wear facemasks and to keep at least six-feet away from those who are not in their household.

The two city council members who represent the area warned that the path could be shut down if not enough pedestrians follow the one-way and other rules posted on new signs.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

“I want to see the path remain open during the pandemic," said Councilmember O’Farrell in a statement, "but unless personal distancing is being adhered to and users wear face coverings, we could see the path closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.”

Added Councilmember David Ryu, "I want Silver Lake residents to have the chance to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and walk our beautiful reservoir, but to do so in a way that helps prevent new infections."

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there have been 71 cases of coronavirus thus far in the Silver Lake community as of Friday, April 10.

The new one-way direction comes after the L.A. Department of Water and Power shut down the South Dam and Ivanhoe sections of the path. The popular Silver Lake Meadow has also been ordered shut down.