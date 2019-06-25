Silver Lake - A former PETA event space will be bringing relief to a different sort of distressed animal in the near future: Working Parents.

The Sunset Boulevard building has been leased out to Big and Tiny, a Santa Monica-based firm that is part of a nascent trend by co-working spaces to offer professional workspaces and childcare facilities under the same roof.

Out of the approximately 4,000 co-working spaces in the U.S., Big and Tiny is among the 25 to 30 that have on-site child care, according to NAIOP magazine.

"It's a creative space for families," said Keltse Bilbao, who started Big and Tiny because she was struggling to find work/childcare balance after she moved here from New York City. "Parents can work or chill out while kids learn and play. We have two designated areas, the playground/studio and the area for parents that features conference rooms, co-working spaces, kitchen, a cube to exercise."

Nor can you just drop the kids off and go somewhere else - like a daycare center. You have to stay and attend - while presumably getting other things done.

Membership is offered in various price arrangements, including monthly and daily, and tends to cost between $15 to $20 per hour in a monthly package.

Big and Tiny started a year ago with a location on Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Silver Lake is to be their second location, and they hope to expand further, Bilbao said.

Big & Tiny's new Silver Lake outpost most recently served as the short-lived PETA Empathy Center. Less than two years after opening, the animal rights group decided to lease out the 5,700-square-foot Empathy Center space because events had turned out to be so popular a few blocks east at the PETA's Bob Barker Building in Echo Park, according to PETA’s Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

“We chose a business that will continue the Empathy Center's mission of teaching children respect, understanding, and compassion for all living beings, regardless of race, religion, ability, gender, or species,” Reiman said.