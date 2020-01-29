Silver Lake -- Sorry, there won't be floating swimming pools or a boathouse. But there will be floating docks, wetlands, shady trails and a great sloping lawn.

These are some of the elements that were left out and included in the latest and still-evolving master plan design that will guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs for two decades.

It's a process that was set in motion when the two large reservoirs were disconnected from the city's potable water system, making them and the surrounding property available for possible recreational and other uses.

Last fall, The city’s Bureau of Engineering released three possible concepts for the reservoirs. More than 4,000 persons have submitted surveys to weigh in on those concepts, according to department spokesman Mary Nemick.

After reviewing the responses and holding workshops, officials last week revealed what may be the final concept that will shape the master plan. The public is being asked to fill out another online questionnaire to help refine the final design. Responses are due by Feb. 13 and another meeting will be held, perhaps in May, according to one city official.

The latest version of the design focuses on "natural features" favored by a coalition of three groups: Silver Lake Forward, Silver Lake Now, and the Silver Lake Conservancy. Those features would include, among other design alternatives, walking trails, sloping lawns, terraced seating, habitat islands, and improvements to the recreation center and dog park.

A final master plan document is expected to be released and adopted by the end of the year. But, even at that point, it's not clear when the elements that make it into the master plan will materialize since no monies have been allocated for those projects.

Here are some of the design features the public is now being asked to comment on:

THE EMBANKMENT: Replaces asphalt and adds planting, boulders, and small seating terraces.



THE PROMENADE (ORANGE LINE): Creates a continuous loop for walking and jogging around the interior of the reservoir property including shade trees, seating, and planting.



THE EDUCATION CENTER: Provides spaces for classes, volunteer opportunities, community gathering, as well as restrooms and a potential snack bar.



UPLAND HABITAT (KNOLL & EUCALYPTUS GROVE): Tree replanting program as well as ground cover planting to increase habitat value at the Eucalyptus Grove and Knoll.



THE KNOLL: Small footpaths leading to a shade structure at the top of the Knoll which can be used as an outdoor classroom.



GREAT & SLOPED LAWNS: Generous flat and sloped open lawns with shade trees create flexible spaces for a variety of uses and diverse ways to experience the reservoirs.



THE PICNIC GROVE, GARDENS & INFORMAL PLAY WALK: Picnic seating under shade trees and drought tolerant gardens are combined with a meandering path and informal play for all ages.



WETLAND HABITAT: Floating islands and wetland terraces provide shallow wading habitat for local and migratory birds and enable the addition of fish to the reservoirs.



IVANHOE: An overlook, shade structure, wetland terraces and islands, as well as footpaths to an observation platform create an immersive ecological experience and can be used as an outdoor classroom.



SILVER LAKE RECREATION CENTER & DOG PARK: Renovating and expanding the dog parks, building a new multi-purpose recreation building, and relocating and upgrading the existing play field and basketball court.

