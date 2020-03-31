Silver Lake -- On Monday Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the Silver Lake Meadow be shut down because it had become too crowded over the weekend despite warnings that residents need to stay apart to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But this afternoon, the meadow, a large grassy field offering views of the Silver Lake Reservoir and surrounding hillsides, remained opened, the gates unlocked. Visitors strolled through, families played around, a group enjoyed a picnic and a woman -- with a face mask dangling across her neck -- swirled a toy hoop around her waist.

What was going on?

The spokeswoman for the L.A. Department of Water & Power, which manages the reservoir property, told The Eastsider that the meadow was the responsibility of the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks.

But a spokeswoman for Recreation and Parks said that park rangers had informed her they had no authority to close the meadow, saying it was responsibility of the LAPD and the LADWP.

No, it wasn't, countered the LADWP spokeswoman.

After some more phone calls, it was determined that Rec & Parks was indeed in charge of the meadow and was working to close it up, said a spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, the LADWP had closed two walking paths on its property -- the South Dam Path and and Ivanhoe Pathway -- but the pathway just outside the reservoir fence remains open.

Also remaining open is the Silver Lake Dog Park, managed by Recreation and Parks, next to the south end of the reservoir.