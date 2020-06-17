Silver Lake -- One person was killed after an SUV slammed into a restaurant this morning in the 1600 block of Silver Lake Boulevard, reports the LA Fire Department.

One person was declared dead at the scene, said LAFD. Two persons -- a 72-year-old female and a 52-year-old male -- were transported to a hospital in serious condition, said the fire department.

The vehicle apparently hit a tree before crashing into the front of the L&E Oyster Bar.

Building inspectors have been sent to take a look at the structure.

Motorists are advised to avoid Silver Lake Boulevard.

Scary crash in Silver Lake. Hearing someone died. Sad sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/dqc4DFgxt2 — AuzSantiago (@AuzSantiago) June 17, 2020

