Silver Lake -- One person was killed after an SUV slammed into a restaurant this morning in the 1600 block of Silver Lake Boulevard, reports the LA Fire Department.
One person was declared dead at the scene, said LAFD. Two persons -- a 72-year-old female and a 52-year-old male -- were transported to a hospital in serious condition, said the fire department.
The vehicle apparently hit a tree before crashing into the front of the L&E Oyster Bar.
Building inspectors have been sent to take a look at the structure.
Motorists are advised to avoid Silver Lake Boulevard.
Scary crash in Silver Lake. Hearing someone died. Sad sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/dqc4DFgxt2— AuzSantiago (@AuzSantiago) June 17, 2020
Sadly, one person died onscene of this overturned vehicle in the 1600 block of N Silverlake. Please avoid area, will be an extended duration incident as @LAPDHQ investigates 📷 Eric French #lafd pic.twitter.com/9uJ0b5SXPj— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) June 17, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Okay let's just say it is past time to install speed humps along the highly residential, pedestrian, cyclist, and pet-filled Silver Lake Blvd. This is BS. Seeing too many anecdotes of people doing 60+ (!) along that stretch. Enough is enough. Get this going and make it STOP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.