Silver Lake -- Someone once characterized Sue Carpenter as a disruptor before being a disruptor was even a thing, an analog-era provocateur claiming a slice of the radio airwaves, authorities be damned.
Picture a world without satellite radio or streaming services, a desert of dial-up Internet and the only tunes to be heard came from over the radio waves or what you bought at the local music shop. Desolate, indeed.
Unsatisfied with the norm, Carpenter, working under the alias Paige Jarrett, ran pirate radio station KBLT out of her Silver Lake apartment from 1995 to 1998. It was fun, edgy and, as far as the Federal Communications Commission was concerned, entirely illegal.
Carpenter’s late-’90s foray into pirate radio is the subject of “40 Watts From Nowhere,” an interactive theater experience from the team of Jeff and Andy Cocker, aka Mister & Mischief. The production is adapted from Carpenter’s memoir of the same name.
“It was a very different time,” said Carpenter, 56, “It was kind of lightning in a bottle, something that would never happen again. It was right at the edge of digital.”
Carpenter has lived in Highland Park since 2000 and works as a digital journalist for Spectrum News. Her first foray into pirate radio came while in San Francisco nearly 30 years ago. Always a music lover, she was unsatisfied with the music options in the Bay.
“I thought I could do it better,” she laughed.
After a brief stint broadcasting the illicit KPBJ in San Francisco, Carpenter took a job in Los Angeles and moved to Silver Lake. She brought her love of pirate radio - and sandwich-inspired call letters – with her.
From a small antenna strapped to the porch of her small Silver Lake four-plex, Carpenter blasted out the likes of Bikini Kill, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and more on 104.7 FM. The range from her apartment on Sanborn was limited and varied with weather conditions, but she once picked up the jams as far away as the 134.
Later, Carpenter bounced KBLT’s signal off the top of a high rise at the intersection of Sunset and Vine, covering all of L.A. The FCC eventually caught up with her, and shut down the fun.
“We were just asking for it at that point,” she said.
The Cocker team was looking for a new project and caught wind of the one-time pirate radio station. They approached Carpenter on creating an adaptation, and she gave her blessing.
“I liked it just because it was completely unique and different and very creative,” Carpenter said. “I felt like it was really in the spirit of KBLT.”
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.