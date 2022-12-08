Wildlife officials announced plans to capture famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 after apparently attacking a Chihuahua in Silver Lake last week and killing a small dog in the Hollywood Hills last month.
The 11-year-old puma will undergo a health evaluation to "determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities," according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service. What such steps might entail were not disclosed.
The agencies stated that the cat "may be exhibiting signs of distress."
"This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting," according to the DFW statement. "As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing. and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior. This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife."
The agencies stressed that they "do not require assistance" in capturing the animal and asked the public to refrain from any efforts to do so.
On Nov. 9, P-22 is believed to have killed a leashed Chihuahua mix on an evening walk in the Hollywood Hills. The dogwalker was unharmed.
The most recent attack occurred on Friday night in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace in Silver Lake, according to KTLA. The owner of Taz, a two-year-old Chihuahua, punched and kicked the puma until it let the small dog go. Taz survived but required $2,000 in veterinary care.
Mountain lion attacks on pets are uncommon, and such aggression against a leashed animal is practically unheard of, according to a panel of wildlife experts who appeared in a virtual presentation following the deadly Hollywood Hills attack. At that point, the experts agreed that the incident was not a sign that P-22 had grown more aggressive, bold or desperate. The panelists said that neither the drought nor the mountain lion’s advanced age contributed to the attack.
The approximately 120-pound cougar, outfitted with a tracking collar a decade ago, has also made at least a couple of appearances earlier this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Beth Pratt, California regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, said she has faith the state and federal wildlife authorities will make the right decision about the lion following a health evaluation.
"We must recognize when the limits of this unconnected space have been reached and take action to ensure the well-being of P-22 and the community he lives in," Pratt said in a statement.
The Eastsider contributed to this report.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can't find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
