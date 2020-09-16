Silver Lake - Several palm trees caught fire, along with some grass, this afternoon in the 1100 block of North Westerly Terrace near Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, reported at about 1:20 pm, exposed a nearby home and shed to heat and flames, said LAFD.

But crews managed to protect the nearby structures and knocked down the blaze in less than 40 minutes with no injuries reported. said LAFD.

No word yet on what caused the fire.