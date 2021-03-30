Silver Lake - The Paramour Estate - an 18,000-square-foot mansion built for a silent film star and his wife - has been listed for sale for an eye-popping $40 million, nearly 18 times the last sale price, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The seller, restauranteur Dana Hollister, has, at various times, owned the Cliff’s Edge and 4100 Bar in Silver Lake, as well as the Brite Spot in nearby Echo Park and Villain’s Tavern in the Arts District.

The Paramour was built in 1923 on 4.3 hilltop acres for silent film star Antonio Moreno and his wife, oil heiress Daisy Canfield Moreno. In addition to the main house with hand-painted ceilings, the property contains three guest cottages, a mosaic-tiled pool with antique marble surround, and extensive gardens. All told, the property estate has 15 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms.

By the time the Great Depression arrived, the property had been turned into a boarding school for orphaned girls and young women. From there, the property was later gifted to the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception. It was declared a City of Los Angeles historic landmark in 1988.

A decade later, Hollister purchased the Micheltorena Street estate for $2.25 million and used it as a boutique hotel and wedding and event space.

The Silver Lake property is separate from another convent that Hollister tried to buy years ago in Los Feliz. That attempt ended in a costly legal loss to pop star Katy Perry, and the property, ultimately, was never sold.

Hollister has been selling off businesses and properties in Echo Park and Silver Lake since she lost the legal battle with Perry.