Silver Lake -- Passengers fled a vehicle that burst into flames after it crashed into a big rig truck early this morning on the southbound 5 Freeway.

The crash was reported at about 3:10 a.m. near the Fletcher Drive exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told authorities people were seen running from the abandoned vehicle, described as a small sedan.

No injuries were immediately reported.

All southbound lanes of the freeway at Fletcher Drive were briefly closed at about 3:20 a.m., but reopened at about 4 a.m., according to the CHP.