Silver Lake -- A pedestrian was killed early today when she was struck by an unmarked Department of Homeland Security vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway near Hyperion Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. near Hyperion Avenue, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
The 40-year-old woman died at the scene, the CHP reported. Information on her identity was not immediately available.
The driver was a Homeland Security officer and remained at the scene, according to Kimball. It was not immediately known if the DHS officer was on duty.
"Alcohol or drugs has been ruled out as a factor for the driver..." a CHP statement said. "(Possible) Alcohol or drug use by the pedestrian is still under investigation."
Several freeway lanes were closed while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Los Angeles Regional Traffic Management Center at 323-259- 3200
• From Atwater Village to East LA, more people are walking and dying on L.A. freeways
Update: The CHP provided new information indicating that the victim was a woman, not a man as previously reported.
