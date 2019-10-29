Silver Lake - What to do with the pigeons at Sunset Triangle Plaza?

It seems that much of the day that pigeons are not much of a problem on the pedestrian plaza at Sunset and Griffith Park boulevards.

But the birds are waiting for workers when Roo Coffee shop, which faces the plaza, opens at 7 a.m., said one of the owners, Elyse Goyen.

Up to 100 pigeons crowd the plaza, especially on days when trash hasn’t been collected, she said. The numbers peak between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Most of the birds move along before 10 a.m., but by then, they’ve already left behind feces and feathers and parasitic insects, she said.

“My understanding is that some of the (nearby) homeless have contracted avian fleas,” Goyen said.

The pigeons have been increasing over the last few months, Goyen said. But while the problem is not in dispute, it’s not being solved either.

The issue came up before the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Governing Board in August, along with the suggestion of humanely trapping the birds and releasing them in Simi Valley.

“This is an opportunity for us to do something efficiently,” Councilmember Jeremy Black told the council, as he advocated for action, according to the minutes of the meeting (Black did not respond to an Eastsider request for comment).

But the trap-and-release idea lost steam in the face of the $2,000 price tag.

“This is a lot of money,” said Councilmember Barbara Ringuette, as she inquired whether other agencies could contribute to the effort.

Signs have been put up in the triangle area saying not to feed the pigeons. But in short order, those signs were stolen, and have not been replaced, Goyen said.

Fake owls are supposed to be installed. Perhaps also the source of the birds can be broken up - nesting areas on nearby roofs. Even a falconer has been consulted.

In the meantime, however, Goyen said her business recently found itself marked down by the health department for the state of the nearby plaza.

“Everyone seems to be passing the buck and not taking ownership of the issue,” Goyen said.