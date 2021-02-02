Silver Lake - The plan for a new 94-room hotel in the heart of Sunset Junction is dead, according to its developer.

Frost/Chaddock Developers says its now focused on two other major, related projects in the Sunset Junction area.

“Due to many factors, including the economic impacts of the pandemic, we have decided not to move forward with the hotel project at 4000 Sunset,” said James Frost, owner of Frost/Chaddock Developers. “The 4000 Sunset entitlement application has been withdrawn and there is no project pending at that site.”

The plan had been to build the boutique hotel where Sunset and Santa Monica boulevard meet. The hotel would have included a restaurant, and a corner plaza with outdoor seating.

In the five years since Frost/Chaddock announced its hotel plans, a the 54-room Silver Lake Pool & Inn opened nearby on Santa Monica Boulevard and another developer plans to convert a former church into a 25-room boutique hotel off Sunset Boulevard.

While Frost/Chaddock has abandoned the hotel project, its plans for two nearby developments remain the same:

• A four-story, 108-unit apartment building at the site of the old “Bates Motel” at 4311 Sunset.

• A 91-unit apartment building for 4100 Sunset with five stories rising above Sunset Boulevard, and, because the site is on a steep hill, effectively six stories in back.

“We are excited to bring much needed housing, including 18 affordable housing units, as well as new neighborhood-serving retail and commercial options to the Silver Lake neighborhood as quickly as we can." Frost stated.

Hearings were held in January regarding the necessity of a full environmental impact review for each of the properties, according to project spokesman Glenn Gritzner. The next step - appearing before the Planning and Land Use Management Committee of the City Council - has not yet been scheduled.