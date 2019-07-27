Silver Lake -- Police units in the air and on the ground conducted a search south of Sunset Boulevard near Micheltorena Street early this evening, say Eastsider readers and reports on Twitter.

Police units responded to reports of a man with a knife in the 3400 block of Winslow Drive, said an officer with the LAPD Rampart Division. He said the incident was now over but he had no other details.

One Eastsider reader said there was a heavy police presence near Winslow Drive as a fire department ambulance left the scene with siren blaring.

