Silver Lake -- Police are investigating the death of a man this morning in the 3000 block of  Sunset Boulevard as a possible overdose.

Fire officials were called out around 6:40 a.m. with a report that someone was unconscious along the 3000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

By the time officials arrived, the individual had died. LAPD Sgt. Art Silva of the LAPD Rampart Division said that police had not yet identified the man, who did not appear to be homeless.

