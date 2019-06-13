Silver Lake -- The pursuit of burglary suspects ended with a crash and small fire near the southbound exit of the 2 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard, according to Fox 11 and the L.A. Times.
The incident began in Glendale when police responded to a report of a burglary at about 4 pm. A Toyota Avalon with several of the suspects was then spotted on the southbound 5 Freeway, where the car pulled over near Griffith Park and three persons exited the vehicle.
The driver then resumed driving down the freeway to the southbound 2, where the car crashed into another vehicle on Waterloo Street near Saint Teresa of Avila Church, sparking a small grass fire next to the freeway.
The driver was taken to a hospital. The three other suspects remain at large.
One person is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in the area of Waterloo Street and Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake area. Two other suspects remain at large. https://t.co/xzSsKWqmnp— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 14, 2019
