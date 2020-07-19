Silver Lake -- A large group of demonstrators marched for several miles this afternoon and filled the Trader Joe's parking lot to honor the memory of manager Mely Corado and denounce police brutality.

The demonstration took place nearly two years after Corado was killed by an officer's bullet during a shootout between police and a suspect, Gene Evin Atkins.

Atkins faces more than 50 criminal counts, including the murder of Corado, since her death allegedly resulted from other felonies of which he’s accused.

Today's memorial started with a march from the LAPD Northeast Division station in Glassell Park and culminated with speeches and music in the Trader Joe's parking lot. Speakers called for the elimination of the police department and the ouster of LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Mely Corado's brother, Albert Corado, also spoke at the event, reports KPCC.

It was the same parking lot that was filled with the sounds of gunshots on the afternoon of July 21, 2018 as officers were engaged in a gunbattle with Atkins, who had crashed his vehicle near the store entrance after a police pursuit.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Corado was shot when she emerged from the store during the gunfight.

Atkins, who is accused of shooting his grandmother and friend earlier in the afternoon, then held several customers and employees hostage inside the store before he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Last year, the family of Melyda “Mely” Corado, filed a wrongful death suit against the LAPD.

The lawsuit claims that officers failed to follow the department’s policy on using deadly force when they opened fire on a suspect.

This afternoon, demonstrators held signs and wore t-shirts with the words "Justice for Mely." Many held sunflowers in her honor.

Water and masks were made available during the event.

Protestors themselves blocked off Hyperion Avenue near the store as demonstration was held in the store parking.