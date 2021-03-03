Silver Lake - A historic landmark that was once the site of a long-time Japanese-American florist is being lined up for some kind of renovation - though the details have not been released.

Breland-Harper architects of Echo Park is scheduled to appear before the Cultural Heritage Commission on Thursday and present rehabilitation plans for the Tokio Florist building on Hyperion Avenue next to the Silver Lake Trader Joe's. This will be a continuation of a meeting held last June by the commission, which reviews changes to the city's historic monuments.

Also listed as a representative of the project is James Corner Field Operations, the landscape and urban design firm that has been involved in the New York High Line and Tongva Park in Santa Monica.

What do the firms have in mind for the property, which sold for $3.45 million in 2019? That's not clear.

Breland-Harper did not respond to questions from The Eastsider.

Tokio Florist was declared L.A.’s Historic-Cultural Monument No. 1198 in Nov. 2019. The Little Tokyo Historical Society called the property rare surviving example from when Japanese-Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry.

The century-old Tudor Revival-style home was originally built elsewhere, and was moved to its current location in 1929.

According to the nomination form, the proprietors of Tokio Florist - Yuki Sakai, her daughter Sumi (Sakai) Kozawa and son-in-law Frank Kozawa - moved the business to Silver Lake from Los Feliz in 1960, when Hyperion was still only lightly trafficked.

The family sold fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, palms, shrubs and bonsai trees there until 2006, when Sumi and Frank Kozawa retired. Sumi Kozawa died in 2016, at the age of 100.