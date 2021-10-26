Silver Lake - The pandemic made it happen faster, said Wayne Johnson, the business's co-founder. But you know what? It was happening anyway.

Rockaway Records - once L.A.’s biggest record store, and now in its fifth decade - is now accepting customers by appointment only, and will be shifting its focus to rare and collectible music memorabilia.

They’ll be eliminating most of the CDs and cheap vinyl, and bringing in more collectibles, such as rare vinyl, posters, gold records from retired music executives, a guitar played by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and backstage passes from roadies for long-ago concerts.

This is the direction the store has been going for awhile, Johnson said. Even when he spoke to The Eastsider three years ago, collectibles were already about half of the business. Then the pandemic hit - and the market for collectibles somehow just got bigger. Maybe people just had money to spend, and all the stores were closed, Johnson said.

“To be honest, it surprised me. The collectibles business just skyrocketed,” he said. “People went online and found a whole new world of collectibles.”

He’s now been getting three or four people a day, by appointment, and he’s doing better business than when the store was full, Johnson said.

“I hope it lasts,” he said.

Johnson first went into business with his brother Gary in the late 1970s, selling old records out of the trunk of a car at the Capitol swap meet in Hollywood. He then bought out an existing record shop in what’s now the 365 by Whole Foods shopping center.

A few years later, Rockaway Records moved a block away to a building at Glendale Boulevard and Brier Avenue, before expanding into a much larger building across the street in the 1990s, where it's currently located.

“We were the biggest record store in L.A.,” Johnson said. But, “I found out through the years that bigger is not better.”

These days, Rockaway Records works with about 30 percent of their old store space, while the rest is leased out to an assortment of other businesses. Johnson said he hopes to keep this same space and fill it with quality products.

Currently, they’re also helping an outside collector sell a piece of the wall from backstage of the Ed Sullivan Show, signed by the Beatles. Being kept somewhere off-site, it's currently priced at $700,000, but could easily clear a million. Johnson said it probably belongs in the Smithsonian.

But more humble items are also up on offer - as long as they're at least a little rare for some reason. For example, an old Hootie and the Blowfish album - still sealed - is priced at $350. Old Hootie CDs certainly wouldn't be an unlikely find in a garage somewhere. But vinyl is, since it was being phased out when that band was reaching its peak.

Still want to buy the cheaper records and CDs? Try Amoeba Music in Hollywood, Johnson said. Or Freak Beat in Sherman Oaks. Or Atomic Records in Burbank.

“Amoeba is the best records store,” Johnson said. “We’re the best collectables.”