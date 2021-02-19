Silver Lake -- Some small rubbish fires prompted closure this morning of an onramp to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
The fires were reported about 5:20 a.m. near the Rampart Boulevard onramp to the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The flames were quickly extinguished, and the on-ramp was reopened at 6:13 a.m. A person was seen running from the area, according to a report from the scene.
Update: 25-year-old Edgar Saavedra-Recinos, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody about 12:40 p.m., accused of the setting the six small fires between about 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. along the wall of the freeway near Coronado Street, said Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LAFD arson investigators responded and saturated the area looking for evidence ndinterviewing witnesses, Stewart said.
Saavedra-Recinos, who was located by an LAFD arson investigator near the area of the first fire, admitting to setting all six fires, according to Stewart.
Saavedra-Recinos was arrested on suspicion of arson of forest land.
#BREAKING: A series of small fires have broken out along the northbound 101 Freeway near Coronado Street in Echo Park. pic.twitter.com/wLCy3mbpH5— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 19, 2021
