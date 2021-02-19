Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Silver Lake -- Some small rubbish fires prompted closure this morning of an onramp to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.

The fires were reported about 5:20 a.m. near the Rampart Boulevard onramp to the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and the on-ramp was reopened at 6:13 a.m. A person was seen running from the area, according to a report from the scene.

