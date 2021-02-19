Silver Lake -- Some small rubbish fires prompted closure this morning of an onramp to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
The fires were reported about 5:20 a.m. near the Rampart Boulevard onramp to the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The flames were quickly extinguished, and the on-ramp was reopened at 6:13 a.m. A person was seen running from the area, according to a report from the scene.
#BREAKING: A series of small fires have broken out along the northbound 101 Freeway near Coronado Street in Echo Park. pic.twitter.com/wLCy3mbpH5— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 19, 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.