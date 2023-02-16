Salt & Straw coming to Silver Lake

The popular purveyor of artisan ice creamSalt & Straw has announced plans to open a location on Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake this spring. The shop will take over the former location of Forage, which has relocated to Rowena. The Oregon-based Salt & Straw is known for its funky flavors and operates eight scoop shops in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Another 'sucker punch' for local restaurants?
In a report from the L.A. Times, a proposed ordinance would add red tape and expense to outdoor dining permits, which were made quick and simple during the pandemic. The paper talked restaurant owners in East Hollywood and Los Feliz, including Tyler Wells of All Time restaurant in Los Feliz, who said, “I can’t imagine after three of the hardest years for restaurants worldwide, to go for another sucker punch.” But a City Planning Department official said the quick al fresco waivers had been granted through emergency orders - which have now been lifted.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution.
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
