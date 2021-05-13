Silver Lake - The animated TV show "Teen Titans Go!" dropped into the neighborhood for a full Silver Lake adventure. There are dogs with hats, vegan phones, and, of course, hipsters. There's even a guest appearance of the Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign that once rotated above Sunset Boulevard.

The new episode of the animated Cartoon Network is set to air on Cartoon Network later this month. In it, the Teen Titan character Robin (yeah, same one from Batman) books the gang for a weekend holiday in Silver Lake - “the coolest place on earth!”

“They’ve got cool opinions on everything,” says the Titan team member Cyborg. "Like it’s cool to drink rancid tea, and not eat delicious meat.”

Familiar sights on the episode “Hafo Safo" include the Sunset Junction sign, the dog park. an outdoor staircase, one of the reservoirs, and every hipster stereotype you’ve ever heard, plus maybe a couple you haven’t.

Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign in the spotlight

But the plot hinges most of all on the Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign, which used to spin lazily along Sunset Boulevard in front of the old Sunset Foot Clinic. That sign, of course, was taken down in 2019 after the clinic moved to W. 1st Street, and the Happy Foot/Sad Foot is now in comfortable retirement at the Y-Que Trading Post in Los Feliz.

Still, the sign’s legend lives on - as the animated characters of Happy Foot and Sad Foot help the Titans save their sign and, by extension, Silver Lake itself.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That sign was the only thing making Silver Lake a cool place to live!” according to Titan team member Raven.

“The greatest podiatrist in the galaxy”

Dr. Thomas Lim from the Sunset Foot Clinic confirmed that he met with the President of Warner Brothers Animation, since Lim owns the copyright for the Happy Foot/Sad Foot logo.

“I was only peripherally informed with some concept ideas, but had no direct input into dialogue or character development,” Lim said.

The characters also refer to the clinic’s owner as the “the greatest podiatrist in the galaxy.” No orthotics, no surgery - he just waves his hand, and the universe bends to his will.

Dr. Lim has not yet seen the episode, and offered no reaction on being called the Milky Way's greatest foot doctor. Also no word on whether the Teen Titans stayed at that party Airbnb next-door to you.

[UPDATE: Dr. Lim has now seen the episode, and remarked "What's not to like? I only wish that they used my name. If not saying my name at least having it written on the lab coat or something ... oh, well." As for the foot doctor's ability to bend object with a wave of his hand: "The Jedi-like powers were just given to me by the Force," Dr. Lim said. "I never asked for it."]

The episode “Hafo Safo" airs on the Cartoon Network on on May 18 at 8:45 a.m. and May 21 at 12:15 p.m. It can also be seen on cartoonnetwork.com, the Cartoon Network app, and Cartoon Network on demand.