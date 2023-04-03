Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Tree fire on 2800 block of Tesla Avenue, early Friday morning.
Silver Lake -- An arson investigation is underway after more than a dozen trees were torched last month near the reservoirs.
The area covered by L.A. Fire Department Station No. 56, which is near the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs, saw at least 17 tree fires in the month of March, according to fire department senior investigator Robert McLoud.
The frequent targets have been cypress trees, according to numerous posts on Nextdoor.com.
Little is known about the suspect. Videos and pictures on Nextdoor.com show blurry images of someone in a hooded sweatshirt near the fires - and in one video, apparently setting a tree on fire with an incendiary device. But it’s difficult to tell even whether the person is male or female, McLoud noted.
McCloud said the list of suspected arsons might grow as investigators continue asking residents about fires that were too small to be reported. Or the number may decline if some fires are unrelated.
Two fires that did not involve trees appear to be the work of the same suspect, according to Eastsider interviews with neighbors. In early March, a woman along the 2100 block of West Silver Lake Drive saw someone in a hooded sweatshirt and dark pea coat move a four-foot-high pile of palm fronds that had been placed on the curb for trash pickup.
Small incidents such as tree or rubbish fires often don’t get reported as arson unless there is strong evidence or a suspect, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart. However, the sheer number of incidents in the area led firefighters to prompt an investigation, McLoud said.
