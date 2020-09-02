Silver Lake Adjacent Jewel Box Bungalow for Just $674,000

907 N Madison Ave | Virgil Village
$674,000 | 1 Bed | 1 Bath | Office | More
Tucked into the heart of Virgil Village, with both Los Feliz and Silver Lake just a couple of blocks away, this sweet bungalow is perfectly located on a quiet street near shops and restaurants.
Vintage details merge seamlessly with comfortable modern upgrades, including two ductless heating/AC units. The current owners have carefully stripped years of paint from Batchelder-style fireplace tiles and retained vintage sconces, while thoughtfully updating the kitchen and bath.
The home features a large open living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. In addition to the roomy bedroom with walk-in closet, there is an extra nook that is perfectly suited to be your WFH office.
Just-enough outdoor space with an already gorgeous start to your private garden means dinners al fresco and movie nights under the stars.
Listed by
- Mica Campbell (01911998)
- Sotheby's International Realty
- 323-696-1647 | mica@fourwallsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Sotheby's International Realty
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.