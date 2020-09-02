Silver Lake Adjacent Jewel Box Bungalow for Just $674,000

$674,000 | 1 Bed | 1 Bath | Office | More

Tucked into the heart of Virgil Village, with both Los Feliz and Silver Lake just a couple of blocks away, this sweet bungalow is perfectly located on a quiet street near shops and restaurants.

Vintage details merge seamlessly with comfortable modern upgrades, including two ductless heating/AC units. The current owners have carefully stripped years of paint from Batchelder-style fireplace tiles and retained vintage sconces, while thoughtfully updating the kitchen and bath.

The home features a large open living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. In addition to the roomy bedroom with walk-in closet, there is an extra nook that is perfectly suited to be your WFH office.

Just-enough outdoor space with an already gorgeous start to your private garden means dinners al fresco and movie nights under the stars.

