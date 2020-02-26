map of 800 n la fayette

Google Maps

Silver Lake -- It took firefighters about 20 minutes to contain a fire that broke out this morning in a second-floor apartment, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

More than 50 firefighters were deployed to put out the blaze in a fourplex in the 800 block of N. La Fayette Park Place.

There were no reports of injury, said the LAFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Load comments