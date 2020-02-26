Silver Lake -- It took firefighters about 20 minutes to contain a fire that broke out this morning in a second-floor apartment, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
More than 50 firefighters were deployed to put out the blaze in a fourplex in the 800 block of N. La Fayette Park Place.
There were no reports of injury, said the LAFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.