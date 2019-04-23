SILVER LAKE -- The front portion of the narrow, 1930s-era storefront at 1626 Silver Lake Boulevard has been pretty much been erased, except for the back half of the building.

The one-story building was recently home to Yolk gift shop, which opened up a new outlet on Sunset Boulevard.

The structure was of one of several Streamline-Moderne-style buildings and storefronts that line a short commercial strip on Silver Lake Boulevard.

It's on the same block where preservationists lost an effort to preserve a former Texaco station, also in the Streamline Moderne style, in its existing location. Instead, the former gas station is supposed to be moved at some point to a new L.A. River park and be replaced with an apartment building with commercial space.

What's going to happen on the former Yolk site? A pending permit says the owners are planning to build a 4-story office addition.