SILVER LAKE -- The front portion of the narrow, 1930s-era storefront at 1626 Silver Lake Boulevard has been pretty much been erased, except for the back half of the building.
The one-story building was recently home to Yolk gift shop, which opened up a new outlet on Sunset Boulevard.
The structure was of one of several Streamline-Moderne-style buildings and storefronts that line a short commercial strip on Silver Lake Boulevard.
It's on the same block where preservationists lost an effort to preserve a former Texaco station, also in the Streamline Moderne style, in its existing location. Instead, the former gas station is supposed to be moved at some point to a new L.A. River park and be replaced with an apartment building with commercial space.
What's going to happen on the former Yolk site? A pending permit says the owners are planning to build a 4-story office addition.
So how come they aren't required to have a fence around a construction site? This has been a mess for months now.
