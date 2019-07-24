Silver Lake -- Fletcher Square is your typical L.A. mini-mall, with eight small businesses jammed into an L-shaped building at the corner of Fletcher Drive and Silver Lake Boulevard. Except the typical L.A. mini-mall has electrical power -- Fletcher Square does not.

All eight shops -- including a Mexican restaurant and nail salon -- in Fletcher Square have been using electrical generators as their only source of power after a fire on May 5 destroyed the Silver Lake strip mall’s electrical wiring, KTLA reports.

Gus Estrada, owner of the taco shop Gus’s Lunch Box, said that even with the fans on full blast, the intense heat coupled with the lack of air conditioning has driven many customers away. He said business is down nearly 80 percent.

In response to the tenants’ accusations of neglecting to make repairs, the landlord told KTLA that she has already submitted the proper paperwork to the city, but the insurance company is to blame for delaying repairs.

The landlord has not charged rent over the past two months and has said the tenants can leave at anytime if they are unhappy.

But tenants like Estrada said they depend on their businesses for their livelihood and have nowhere else to go.